Massive protest outside police station after labourer is held for sexually abusing minor

Hundreds of people gather outside Sanjaynagar police station

Hundreds of people gathered outside the Sanjaynagar police station on Sunday night after news spread that a migrant labourer, who lived in the area, had sexually assaulted a minor girl.

Members of Kannada organisations joined the protesters and by night, the number had grown to over 500 people, leading to a tense situation, as the accused labourer was inside the station.

Senior police officials as well as Byrathi Suresh, MLA, arrived at the spot to quell the angry crowd.

What sparked the protest was the arrest of a 25-year-old labourer from West Bengal on Sunday evening for allegedly sexually assaulting a five-year-old girl, who lived next to his house. He had invited the girl to his house promising to show her animated cartoons online.

When the girl returned to her house, her parents found marks on her body, and alerted the police.

The Sanjaynagar police secured the accused and escorted him to the station. The police have ruled out rape but are waiting for the medical report.

As the news started to spread, residents started gathering outside the station. One woman protester collapsed owing to exhaustion and had to be taken to the hospital.

Many women accused the police of not taking action whenever they complained about being molested by drug addicts and thugs.

“Police come to the spot with sirens blaring and these people escape,” said one protester.

Some people claimed that they were worried about leaving their children at home alone. “The police and the administration should ensure the safety of girls,” another protester said.

Members of Kannada organisations raised slogans against the rising cases of sexual assault against children in the State. “There have been cases in Mysuru, Dandeli, and now this,” said one member.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Dharmender Kumar Meena assured protesters that they would take strict action against the accused. “The accused was arrested and subjected to a medical examination. The victim is under observation. Based on the outcome of the medical report, action will be taken,” he added.