Massive irregularities causing huge losses to State exchequer found: ACB

Anti-Corruption Bureau officials during the raid at a BDA office in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Bengaluru

24 November 2021 00:29 IST

Raid conducted at five locations

Over a hundred Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials continued search operations at offices of the Bangalore Development Authority. Teams carried out the operations at the development authority’s offices at five locations: its headquarters and offices in R.T. Nagar, Vijay Nagar, HSR Layout, and Banashankari.

ACB officials stated that massive irregularities causing huge losses to the State exchequer were found.

They alleged that in the land acquisition section, BDA officers and staff created fake documents to facilitate rewarding compensation to non-deserving persons.

There were huge irregularities while sanctioning civic amenity (CA) sites which had been granted in HSR and HBCS Layouts. “Despite having the knowledge about the irregularities, neither officials nor staff have initiated any action against the persons or organisations for the violations,” stated the ACB.

Investigators said they are probing further to ascertain who are the officials involved in the irregularities. The location of the sites allocated to the beneficiaries have been changed illegally to give them sites in different locations, ACB has alleged. “Big dimension sites have not been allotted for personal gain and officials and staff allowed private parties to encroach to build sheds illegally on these sites. This has caused huge loss to the State exchequer,” the probe revealed. “Corner sites have also been allotted illegally instead of auctioning them as per the rules. There are no proper records maintained. In Kempegowda Layout, land acquisition compensation has been granted to third parties instead of actual owners,” said the ACB.

The ACB had initiated an investigation into the BDA following multiple complaints. Officials have requested people who have grievances or complaints to approach the ACB.