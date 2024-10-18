Mass fish kill at Chikkanagamangala lake

Thousands of dead fish were found floating at Chikkanagamangala lake on Friday morning (October 18) in a second such incident in the past two years. The lake was rejuvenated by Biocon.

Residents living in the area allege the leachate released from a nearby solid waste management plant of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has contaminated the water resulting in fish kill.

Pranay Dubey, a resident, alleged, “This plant has been running for the past two years, and in between it was stopped. Later, it resumed operation. The leachate generated due to the waste management plant is released into the lakes through pipes. Despite the National Green Tribunal (NGT) order against the plant, this is continuing.”

Mr. Dubey said he has informed the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board about the fish kill and the officials are expected to visit the lake and inspect it.

Kiran Muzumdar Shaw, Executive Chairman of Biocon, posted on X: “It is very irresponsible of government agencies to pollute rejuvenated lakes. All our efforts were destroyed by this sewage and toxic water despite being assured that the inlet would be closed.”

However, a senior BBMP official of the BBMP’s Solid Waste Management Company said the allegations are false and baseless. “The waste management plant has a leachate treatment plant of 50,000 litre capacity. The water generated from the treatment plant is used for gardening and not a single drop of leachate is released to the lake,” said the official.

The official said the village does not have a proper UGD system and the sewage water goes into the lake. “This could be the reason for fish kill and BBMP is not responsible for it,” the official added.