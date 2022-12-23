ADVERTISEMENT

Masks mandatory in Metro; people advised to wear them in buses too

December 23, 2022 10:16 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - Bengaluru

BMTC has issued an internal circular to its employees urging them to wear masks and follow all COVID-appropriate behaviour

The Hindu Bureau

A day after Karnataka government issued an advisory on COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) and wearing masks in closed spaces, public transport authorities have taken up awareness campaigns on them. Meanwhile, Namma Metro has decided to continue insisting on masks as Metro rails are air-conditioned enclosed spaces. 

Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has issued an internal circular to its employees urging them to wear masks and follow all COVID-appropriate behaviour. “We have issued a circular to all employees to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour and asked the bus driver and conductor to request the passenger also to wear a mask before boarding the buses. The employees have been asked to take precautionary doses of the vaccine,” BMTC officials said.

Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has started public announcements in bus stations to create awareness. “We have not made anything compulsory as of now,” a senior KSRTC official said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US