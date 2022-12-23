Masks mandatory in Metro; people advised to wear them in buses too

December 23, 2022 10:16 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - Bengaluru

A day after Karnataka government issued an advisory on COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) and wearing masks in closed spaces, public transport authorities have taken up awareness campaigns on them. Meanwhile, Namma Metro has decided to continue insisting on masks as Metro rails are air-conditioned enclosed spaces.

Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has issued an internal circular to its employees urging them to wear masks and follow all COVID-appropriate behaviour. “We have issued a circular to all employees to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour and asked the bus driver and conductor to request the passenger also to wear a mask before boarding the buses. The employees have been asked to take precautionary doses of the vaccine,” BMTC officials said.

Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has started public announcements in bus stations to create awareness. “We have not made anything compulsory as of now,” a senior KSRTC official said.