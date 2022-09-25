‘Masjid Darshan’ to promote religious harmony  

Members of various faiths and even atheists participated in the ‘Masjid Darshan’ programme organised by Masjid-e-Bilal, a mosque on Bannerghatta Road, on Sunday. The tour was organised to promote brotherhood and religious harmony, the organisers said.

The participants said it was an opportunity for them to understand the working of different faiths. “This is a time when many are trying to divide people based on faith, and it is a time when we should all be intermingling and exhibiting social cohesion. And social cohesion happens when there is better understanding. This was a beautiful initiative,” said lawyer and activist Vinay Srinivasa.

The masjid authorities told The Hindu that such open dialogue was necessary at the time of communal tension and would want to carry out the same in other mosques too. “Our country has a plural society. It is important that people know their religious, cultural as well as linguistic aspects. This way, they can understand each other better and that will bring about harmony in society which is diverse and plural,” said Haroon, president of Jamaat-Islami-Hind, Jayanagar.

All the visitors were taken on a guided tour of the mosque. Volunteers gave them an idea of Islam, the masjid, and the rituals practised. The organisers performed the evening and late-evening namaz, followed by an explanation of the meanings of prayers.