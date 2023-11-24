Martyred Captain Pranjal’s body arrives in Bengaluru; CM announces ₹50 lakh compensation

November 24, 2023 11:37 pm | Updated 11:37 pm IST - Bengaluru

The body of late Captain M.V. Pranjal, 28, who was killed in an encounter with terrorists in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, November 22, arrived at the HAL airport here on Friday late evening (November 24).

Governor Thawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Energy Minister K.J. George, Member of Parliament Tejaswi Surya, BJP State President Vijayendra, and others paid tribute to the late Captain at the HAL airport.

Mr. Siddaramaiah, while saying that he shares the family’s grief, announced ₹50 lakh compensation to the martyr’s family.

ADVERTISEMENT

The late Captain Pranjal’s wife and parents were also present at the airport.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.