Marks card racket uncovered; five persons arrested in Bengaluru

December 06, 2022 07:58 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - Bengaluru

Officials of the CCB on Tuesday busted a marks card racket and arrested five persons who were operating from a private educational institute offering any degree without coaching or examination for a price, ranging from ₹50,000 to ₹1 lakh.

The accused have been running Venkateshwara Institute from Mahalakshmi Layout with two branches in Kodigehalli and Marathahalli, for the last few years. Police allege that they used to forge the marks cards and degree certificates of reputed colleges and universities across the country and sell them to their clients.

Based on a complaint, three special teams raided the three premises simultaneously and arrested the accused. The officials seized 1,097 fake documents, PhD dissertation books, hard disks, printers computers, seals of many universities and colleges and mobile phones.

How they were caught

The racket came to light few days ago when a woman approached the institute, seeking admission for BCom correspondence course in November first week. The staff asked her to pay ₹1 lakh for the course fee and took an advance fee of ₹40,000 and promised to issue degree certificates without exam or conducting any classes.

The victim, was baffled with the response and returned home. A few days ago, she got a shock as she received two years course completion certificates from a reputed college. When she contacted the institute, the staff demanded the remaining amount to issue the final year’s certificate along with the convocation certificate.

Taken aback, she approached the cybercrime police, and filed a complaint. Based on the complaint, the police obtained the court permission to carry out the raid and search warrant, and arrested the accused and seized the valuables. The accused have also offered PhD doctorate degree for a price of ₹10 lakh from any university of the candidate’s choice.

The police are now investigating further to ascertain the details of the beneficiaries and the background of the accused.