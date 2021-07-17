Markets in city reopen after nearly three months

K.R. Market reopened on Thursday and Kalasipalyam market will open on Sunday.

Bengaluru

17 July 2021 03:53 IST

Footfall at K.R. Market that opened on Thursday has dropped

After nearly three months, two major wholesale markets that were shut down during the second wave have been allowed to reopen. While the historical K.R. Market reopened on Thursday, Kalasipalyam market will open to traders and the public on Sunday.

The BBMP has accorded conditional approval to reopen the markets. In a recent order, it stated that traders must ensure that COVID-19-appropriate behaviour (CAB) is adhered to by employees and customers, and also introduce measures to prevent overcrowding. Shop owners and visitors have been urged to make use of the testing and vaccination camps on site. Temperature scanners must be used and the market premises must be kept clean, stated the order.

BBMP’s Special Commissioner (Revenue and Markets) S. Basavaraj told The Hindu that the BBMP would take action in case the conditions were not complied with.

G.M. Divakar, of K.R. Market Flower Merchants’ Association, told The Hindu that around 70% of the 2,200 shops had reopened. However, footfall dropped drastically, with just around 5% of direct customers visiting and the remaining being wholesalers and retailers. “We had just around 25% of usual business during the festival and wedding season that coincided with the lockdown,” he added.

Following the second wave, citizens started consciously avoiding crowded areas. “With the closure of Avenue Road and ongoing development work around the market area, footfall has dropped drastically. While there are retailers selling fruits, vegetables and flowers outside the market, inside there is hardly any activity,” he said.

R.V. Gopi, president, Kalasipalyam Vegetable Wholesale Market, said preparations are under way for the reopening. While the market was closed, traders were asked to shift to temporary markets in Singena Agrahara, near Electronics City. “Traders struggled in the temporary market that had no facilities. The traders’ body spent money to put up sheds, repair poor roads and construct toilets,” he said.