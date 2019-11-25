March for acceptance, equal rights

Amid cheers and celebration, hundreds of people from the lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) community flagged off the Namma Pride March on Sunday from Tulsi Park, near Upparpet police station, to Town Hall. They were joined by activists and other citizens who came out to support them.

Members of the Coalition for Sex Workers, Sexual and Sexuality Minorities’ Rights, Karnataka, which organised the event, said the aim was not only to create awareness about the rights of the community but to also to protest the new Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2019. The Bill, argued activists, is repressive and undermines the rights of transgender people. “What’s more, it does not include mandatory reservations in jobs, educational institutions, better treatments in hospitals, etc,” said an activist.

Sauvik Acharjee, a content writer with an advertising agency who was part of the march, pointed to the need for equal rights in marriage.

Mallappa Kumbar, State coordinator of the Karnataka Sexual Minorities Forum, said, the government had to create awareness and sensitise the public. “We are trying to reach out to the people through this Pride March,” he said.