March 18 is last date to pay 50% discounted traffic fine

March 09, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The last date to make the payment of traffic offences penalties with the ongoing 50% discount is March 18. The discount applies to cases which have been registered on or before February 11, 2023.

According to an official release, one can pay the fine through the official Karnataka State Police (KSP) application, Karnataka one/Bengaluru one website, using Paytm app, visiting the nearest traffic police station or at the Traffic Management Centre, Infantry Road.

For any clarification, one can contact 080-22942883 or 080-22943381

