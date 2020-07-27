Many shops in old pete area reopen

27 July 2020 22:12 IST

In some places, shops will be open on alternate days

Months after being closed following the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, a few shops in Chikpete area reopened on Monday.

This was after the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) allowed traders in the old pete area, including Chikpete, B.V.K. Iyengar Road, N.T. Pet, Avenue Road, A.S. Char Street, Balepet, Mamulpet, to reopen after adopting an odd-even formula i.e. shops will be allowed to open on alternate days. This, however, is subject to some conditions.

According to an order issued by the BBMP, a detailed action plan for each street should be worked out by the local association. All shops are required to have just 50% of their staff. Religious places, liquor shops and flower market will remain closed.

Advertising

Advertising

The order mandates maintaining physical distancing, wearing of mask and following respiratory etiquette, apart from staggering of visitors. The order mandates sanitisation of the premises with particular focus on lavatories, drinking and handwashing stations.

The zonal joint commissioners have been directed to ensure these directions are followed.

Prakash Mandoth, president of Federation of Bangalore Traders’ Association, said that the traders too have given in writing about following all the standard operating procedures and guidelines to check the spread of COVID-19. “We thank Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa for coming to the aid of the traders, who are struggling, by allowing reopening of the wholesale hub in the old pete area, especially ahead of the festival season. This is a primary market catering to hundreds of secondary markets and citizens,” he said.

He said many shops reopened for spring cleaning after having being closed for months. “We expect business to resume to some extent in a couple of days,” he added.