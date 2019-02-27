Many policies, but transgender community yet to reap benefits

Transgenders — also known as Kothi, Jogappas, Mangalamukh — remain one of more oppressed and socially stigmatised sections of society. Though the government and civic body have over the years introduced schemes to bring them to the mainstream, most members of the community continue to be marginalised, say activists.

One of the earliest initiatives was the Mythri Scheme announced by former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in 2013-14, under which a monthly pension of ₹500 is given to transgenders above the age of 40. According to statistics (up to 2017-18), only 4,461 transgenders have benefited so far.

Members of the community questioned the rationale behind the monthly pension given that a majority of transgenders still lack identity or address proof, or any sort of basic documentation.

Akkai, founder of Ondede and transgender activist who was part of the committee that drafted the policy, claimed that the benefits have not reached the people it was intended to help. “There was no allocation or mention of any benefits for the community in this year’s State Budget. Members of the community have had several rounds of meetings with the officials concerned and even the Minister for Women and Child Welfare. The community needs programmes that have a long-term vision with focus on education, employment and housing,” she said.

The Supreme Court’s 2014 judgment in the National Legal Services Authority v/s Union of India case recognises the transgender community as socially and educationally backward, and urged both the Centre and the State government to make reservations for them and frame policies.

The Karnataka government passed a policy for transgenders in October 2017. A cell was formed last year for implementation of the policy, albeit without any representation from the transgender community.

For its part, the BBMP has been earmarking ₹1 crore in its budgets over the past few years. However, senior officials in the BBMP’s welfare department conceded that the funds have remained unutilised.

The need for a survey

Mallu Kumbar, State coordinator of the Karnataka Sexual Minorities Forum, stressed on the need for a proper survey of the number of members in the transgender community in Karnataka.

This, he says, is important to properly plan the various schemes and put in place mechanisms to ensure that they reach the beneficiaries. “Various organisations working for the welfare of transgenders are ready to help the government undertake the survey,” said Mallu, adding that policy implementation be brought under the Department of Social Welfare.

A senior official from the Karnataka State Women’s Development Corporation, who spoke to The Hindu on condition of anonymity, said the department will soon decide on conducting a survey of the transgender community. Admitting that there was no representation from the transgender community in the cell formed for policy implementation, she said the department had reached out to the organisations to nominate one member to be a part of the cell.

“Various departments, such as skill development, education and housing, are part of the cell. We are working towards implementing the policy,” she added.