Many Indian students abroad returning home

Bengaluru

17 March 2020 21:56 IST

Those who have got admission in foreign universities choosing to defer enrolment

Students who are part of exchange programmes or have got admission to universities in other countries are choosing defer enrolment by a semester in the wake of COVID-19 spreading across the world. Several Indian students pursuing their education abroad have chosen to return to India as their universities are conducting online classes and postponed examinations.

An economics student who studies in Hong Kong said she came back to India towards the end of last month. “Although our university was very vigilant, I wanted to be there with my family. We have online classes and examinations, so our academic work is not affected,” she said. Although she was concerned about transmission of the virus at the airport, she said she took the necessary precautions such as wearing the mask.

Advertising

Advertising

Another student, who too studies in London, decided to come back to Bengaluru. “During such times, it is always best to be with the family,” said the students.

An undergraduate student who was looking forward to studying in Singapore in March has decided to defer his enrolment date. “I thought I would stay back with my family and do an internship in India, but the situation seems to be getting worse here as well,” he said.

However, some Indian students in Europe have decided to stay back and hope for the best. Mitsi Verghese, whose younger daughter is pursuing an undergraduate programme from Erasmus University, Netherlands, said that everyone there is largely confined to their homes and are not allowed to travel anywhere until April 15.

Another parent whose child is pursuing his M.Tech. from Delft University of Technology in Netherlands stated that the university was taking good care of their students and were conducting online classes. “I was planning to meet my son there, but have decided to cancel the trip,” she said.