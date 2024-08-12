Several government primary schools across Karnataka remained closed following protests by the Primary School Teachers’ Association in Bengaluru on Monday, August 12, demanding fulfillment of their demands including the designation of qualified government primary school teachers appointed to teach classes 1 to 7 before 2016 as Graduate Primary Teachers (GPT) and changes in the Cadre and Recruitment Rules (C&R rules) in this regard.

Warnings of disciplinary action

Despite warnings of disciplinary action from the Department of School Education and Literacy (DSEL), most primary school teachers boycotted classes and participated in the protest. As a result, many single-teacher schools were completely closed. On Monday morning, the children who came to school as usual went home.

However, in some primary schools, only guest teachers worked and most permanent teachers were absent.

SDMCs unhappy

The School Development and Monitoring Committees (SDMCs) expressed their displeasure that the teachers participated in the protest by boycotting the classes. “Schoolchildren were deprived of a day’s class, midday meals, hot milk and educational activities,” lamented Umesh G. Gangavadi, State president of SDMC.

However, a massive protest was held at Freedom Park in Bengaluru and thousands participated.

Speaking in the protest, Mukhyamantri Chandru, president of Aam Admi Party (AAP), Karnataka, said, “Instead of listening to the words of the State government officials, the government should take quick action to correct the injustices being done to the primary teachers.”

Major demands of teachers include: