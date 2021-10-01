Many establishments have smoking areas without NOC, reveals survey

Bengaluru

01 October 2021 22:20 IST

BMCRI’s survey found blatant violation of COTPA provision

A survey of Designated Smoking Areas (DSA) in the city has revealed blatant violation of the provisions under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), and that only 1.9% of facilities had a No-objection Certificate (NOC) from the BBMP to set up the DSAs.

The survey — conducted by Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI) in association with city-based NGO MAYA (Movement for Youth Awareness and Alternatives) — was done to mark the 13th anniversary of the ban on smoking in public places.

The survey was done in 140 facilities in Jayanagar and Indiranagar localities. These two areas were selected keeping in mind the density of population. Each of the sampled units was visited during a particular time of the day, usually between 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Among the surveyed sites, 86.6% were not aware of the order issued by BBMP that mandates the setting up of DSAs as per provisions of COTPA.

As per the COTPA, smoking is not allowed in any public place. Any hotel, bar or restaurant having more than 30 seats should provide DSA which has to comply with provisions, such as having automated doors, exhaust fans to ventilate smoke outside without permeating into the non-smoking area etc. It must be surrounded by full-height walls on all four sides, should not be at the entrance or exit of the facility, should be marked as a smoking area in English and the regional language, and no service should be provided inside the smoking room.

The baseline survey that covered important components of DSA rules, looked into smoking observations in hotels, setting up of a DSA, and NOC status (applied/approved/rejected) by BBMP.

Only 1.9%

The survey found that the existence of DSA was observed in 9.5% of the eligible facilities. While 20% of the indoor DSA fulfilled recommended criteria for DSA, only 1.9% of facilities had NOC from BBMP during the time of the survey.

While the presence of indoor smoking was observed in 29.4% of the facilities, 86.6% of the surveyed sites were not aware of DSA letters issued by BBMP. Most importantly, “No Smoking” signage as per guidelines was seen in only 10.5% of the surveyed facilities, the survey found.

“Although COTPA legislations have been present for almost two decades, a significant number of breaches in law were observed during the survey, emphasizing strict enforcement from the local authority at the earliest. Tobacco contains more than 50 types of various chemicals and has a carcinomatous effect on the body tissues of the user and the passive smoker,” said Ranganath T.S., Professor and Head, Department of Community Medicine at BMCRI.

“One of our key objectives is to implement the DSA rules and increase the compliance in the city hotels, bars, pubs and clubs. This can be achieved through integrated efforts from various departments like BBMP, Excise and Police,” he said.

Alex Rodriguez, CEO of MAYA, said the government should amend COTPA and ban DSA completely and save the health of passive smokers, considering the blatant violation by hotels, bars and restaurants. Oncologist Ramesh Bilimagga, advisor to Consortium for Tobacco-Free Karnataka, said, “Smoking either directly or passively is a big health threat. Public places should be 100% smoke-free.”