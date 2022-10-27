Many cases of firecracker-related eye injuries

Many hospitals in the city reported firecracker-related injuries during Deepavali.

State-run Minto Ophthalmic Hospital reported over 30 cases of eye injury till Thursday evening. Last year, 34 patients who had suffered severe eye injuries were treated at the hospital.

As many as 50 cases of firecracker-related eye injuries were reported in Narayana Nethralaya, according to K. Bhujang Shetty, chairman and managing director of the hospital.

Sankara Eye Hospital witnessed 19 cases. Pallavi Joshi, consultant-Cornea, Ocular Surface and Refractive Surgery, said, “Last year, we saw only around eight cases of injuries. In three days this year, we saw 19 cases, of which eight were bystanders and two of them were grievously injured.”

Dr. Shetty advised people to never take any injury lightly; visit a doctor and take professional help. “Don’t rub your eyes or scratch your eyes. In case of any irritation or foreign body in the eye, hold the eyelids open and flush the eyes continuously with water. If a particle is large or is stuck in the eye, do not attempt to remove it and immediately contact an ophthalmologist. If there is any chemical that has entered the eyes, immediately irrigate the eyes and under the eyelids, with water, for 30 minutes. Keep the eyes closed and go to the eye doctor immediately,” he added.