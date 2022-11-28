Manual launched for regulating human-snake conflict

November 28, 2022 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Human-snake conflicts are said to be the highest by volume when compared to conflicts with species such as tigers, leopards, elephants, and bears, combined. | Photo Credit: file photo

The Forest Department on Monday published an operational manual for certified snake rescuers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Titled Effective Human-Snake Conflict Management and Mitigation- An Operation Manual for Certified Snake Rescuers, it aims to regulate the growing instances of human-snake conflicts in a better manner.

Human-snake conflicts are said to be the highest by volume when compared to conflicts with species such as tigers, leopards, elephants, and bears, combined.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Every day across the country, lakhs of individuals and families encounter snakes in their daily lives, especially farmers.

More than 10 lakh cases of snakebite are reported in the country, making India the snakebite capital of the world.

Speaking at the launch of the guidelines, Vijaykumar Gogi, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife), said: “These guidelines and certification programmes to follow are the need of the hour in the State. Recognising the need for this, we have invited eminent herpetologists such as Romulus Whitaker, Gerard Martin, and Sumanth Bindumadhav to draft these guidelines after conducting the required consultation with various other snake rescuers in the State as well. We will launch this programme systematically with the intention of recognising, validating, and certifying all well intentioned rescuers in the State soon and set an example for other States”.

Mr. Martin, founder-trustee at The Liana Trust and the co-author of the guidelines, said: ”Human-snake conflict has a much higher cost to life and limb than all other human-wildlife conflicts in India combined. However, it is one that can be solved with large-scale education and the introduction of effective practices. Snake rescuers have the potential to be catalysts for this change. This manual is the first step in the Karnataka Forest Department’s efforts to bring about positive and effective change in this field”.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US