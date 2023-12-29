GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Mantri Mall gets stay against BBMP shutting it down 

December 29, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - Bengaluru 

The Hindu Bureau

A day after the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) shut down Mantri Mall at Malleshwaram for defaulting on property tax to the tune of ₹51 crore, the shopping enclave has secured a stay from a local court against the civic body’s action. The mall has resumed operations.

However, this is not the first time the BBMP has taken such an action against Mantri Mall over property tax dues. It is part of an ongoing dispute between the mall and the civic body.

A senior official in the BBMP, who oversaw the closure of the mall, said they would work hard to vacate the stay and ensure payment of pending dues. This is the first mall this year that was shut down for not paying the tax. There are many other malls, and the BBMP said it would start closing down others too.

Munish Moudgil, Special Commissioner (Revenue), talking to The Hindu, said the BBMP was ready to take the legal battle over defaulters of property tax to pay pending bills even to the Supreme Court. “We won’t let anyone evade taxes,” he said.

According to the data available with the BBMP about 6 lakh properties have tax dues.

