Mansoor’s arrest comes amidst political crisis

The arrest of IMA founder Mohammed Mansoor Khan, who named several politicians in video messages, comes at the critical juncture days away from the Legislative assembly trust vote. He is linked to at least two Congress leaders, rebel MLA R. Roshan Baig and Minister B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan.

Days after Mr. Baig resigned and was about to leave for Mumbai in a special night flight from Kempegowda International Airport, he was detained by the SIT, and released a day later. Mr. Baig has moved the High Court. Mr. Zameer Ahmed Khan has already been questioned in the case by the Enforcement Directorate.