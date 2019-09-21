Mansoor Khan’s CBI custody extended

A city court on Friday extended the custody of I Monetary Association (IMA) founder Mohammed Mansoor Khan with the CBI till September 30. The other accused in the investment scam have been remanded in judicial custody.
Meanwhile, B.M. Vijay Shankar, former Deputy Commissioner of Bengaluru Urban district who had been arrested by the special investigation team (SIT) on the allegation of corruption in relation to the IMA scam and was subsequently granted bail, also appeared before the CBI for questioning on Friday.
The SIT had said that the official had taken a bribe of ₹1.5 crore from Khan to give a clean chit for the firm.
The CBI, which has submitted a preliminary chargesheet in the case, did not name the official as an accused but has sought sanction for prosecution from the government.
