Mansoor Khan taken to Jayadeva with chest pain

I Monetary Advisory (IMA) Group founder and managing director Mohammed Mansoor Khan, who is accused of cheating investors of over ₹2,500 crore, was admitted to Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research on Sunday after he complained of chest pain.

Sources said Khan, who is in Enforcement Directorate custody after he landed in New Delhi from Dubai on Friday, was to undergo a health check-up, for which he was taken to Victoria Hospital on Sunday. However, he complained of chest pain and was rushed to Jayadeva Institute around 7 p.m.

C.N. Manjunath, senior cardiologist and director of Jayadeva Institute, told The Hindu that Khan came in with complaints of chest pain and palpitations. This, he said, could be an indication of stress and anxiety.

Khan, who has a history of cardiac problems, underwent CT angiogram and has been on medication. He said Khan was advised admission for a day. “However, he has refused admission. We will take it in writing from him,” he said.