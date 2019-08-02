Mansoor Khan remanded in judicial custody

I Monetary Advisory (IMA) founder Mohammed Mansoor Khan, who is accused of cheating thousands of investors in a multicrore scam, was produced before a court here on Thursday, which remanded him in judicial custody for 14 days. Since his arrest, he as been in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate.

The lawyer representing him submitted that Khan has been suffering from cardiac ailments and requested that he be provided medical care. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case did not seek his custody. The court directed prison officials to ensure that Khan be provided medical treatment and that in the event of an emergency, he be taken to Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research and not Victoria Hospital.

The accused, through his advocate, also submitted that he was facing threat to his life and requested security cover. The court directed the Prisons Department to provide security cover and not allow any visitors during his stay in the prison.

SIT officials said they are gathering more evidence to question Khan and are also giving him time to get treated for his ailments.