Manpower shortage: Govt. permits BBMP to fill only 274 vacancies

Civic body had sought permission for recruitment to over 5,000 posts

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) employs over 18,000 personnel in its offices across the 8 zones in the city. However, the civic body still faces manpower shortage. In fact, it had sought permission from the State Government to allow recruitment for 5,427 posts of different cadres. But, the Government has now accorded permission for recruitment to only 274 posts.

According to official sources, the civic body sent the proposal seeking permission for recruitment to over 5,000 posts in December 2021. Thereafter, the Government sought a detailed report from BBPM regarding the posts, including cadre, grade, salary and yearly administrative expenditure. The BBMP was also directed to indicate the number of posts that were most essential.

The whole exercise began early in 2019, when a committee was constituted to ascertain the number of posts required. Several rounds of discussions were held with the heads of various departments. It was then decided to regularise non-sanctioned posts, apart from seeking permission from the government for recruitment to other posts deemed necessary. Meanwhile, the BBMP’s new Cadre and Recruitment (C and R) Rules were approved by the government in March 2020.

Sources pointed out that the committee found that there were only 12,614 posts that were sanctioned. The committee found no documentation or government orders for over 4,000 posts. The new C and R Rules took all these posts into account and the total number of posts in BBMP was pegged at 18,035. As per the order issued by the Government, the permission has been accorded for recruitment to 200 posts in civil engineering department, 71 in electrical engineering department and 3 in revenue department. Of these, 30 posts are to be outsourced.

Sources also said that the Government has approved the 274 posts on the condition that the BBMP bear the administrative costs, including salary, increment and pension, for these posts on its own, apart from improving revenue collection by 100%. However, there is no indication on recruitment for several other posts that were mentioned that included first division assistants, Group D, drivers, accountants and junior health inspectors.