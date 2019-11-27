Mannequins dressed in uniform to help monitor Bengaluru traffic

The understaffed and overworked Bengaluru Traffic Police have come up with yet another novel initiative to get motorists to follow traffic rules and observe lane discipline.

They have installed as many as 200 life-sized mannequins at troublesome junctions in Bengaluru. The hope is that the mannequins, dressed as traffic police, will deter repeat offenders. The idea is along the lines of farmers using scarecrows to discourage birds from destroying their crops.

The mannequins have been outfitted with standard police uniforms, reflector jackets, hats, boots, masks and even sunglasses, in an attempt to trick motorists into believing that it is a real cop.

Unlike scarecrows, however, these mannequins will soon be more than just for show. The police are planning to install CCTV cameras on them to record violations.

“The behaviour of motorists changes automatically when they see a traffic policeman. Studies show that there are fewer violations in manned junctions compared to unmanned junctions. However, the police cannot be deployed everywhere, and so we decided to put up mannequins,” said B. R. Ravikanthe Gowda, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic). “The mannequins will be replaced with real policeman the next day, to ensure that motorists follow rules.”

The initiative was launched early this week with 30 mannequins; another 170 were added on Wednesday.

Traffic personnel on ground, who are at their wits’ end to bring in lane discipline, are optimistic. “Our effort is to ensure that every motorist follows traffic rules for his or her safety and that of other motorists and pedestrians. This way, there can be smooth vehicular movement and fewer traffic jams,” a senior police officer said.

Motorists and pedestrians who encountered the mannequins in the morning while commuting to work are bemused by this latest measure, and remain cautiously optimistic. Many expressed hope that it will stop people from using their mobile phones while driving and jumping signals.