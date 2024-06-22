GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Manipal Hospitals partners with Gift of Life Adventure Foundation for organ donation awareness

Published - June 22, 2024 10:22 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Manipal Hospitals announces its collaboration with Anil Srivastsa, Founder of Gift of Life Adventure (GOLA) Foundation, in an effort to raise global awareness for organ donation. This partnership supports Anil’s monumental year-long journey as an Indian Athlete to the World Transplant Games 2025 in Germany which will commence in July 2024, during Organ Donation Month in Bengaluru. The route will culminate in Dresden, Germany on August 10th, 2025, marking the 100th country visited by Anil by road on this life-changing mission.

Anil Srivastsa, a native of Bangalore and esteemed life coach, commenced his journey advocating for organ donation nearly a decade ago following a transformative incident. In 2014, Anil’s brother, Dr. Arjun Srivats required a life-saving transplant due to severe renal failure. In a remarkable act of courage and love, Anil donated one of his kidneys and underwent surgery at Manipal Hospitals in Yeshwantpur. This act highlighted the prevalent misconceptions and reluctance surrounding organ donation within India. Since that pivotal moment, Anil has dedicated himself to dispelling myths and promoting the noble act of organ donation.

Anil has driven across 58 countries so far on this mission before setting off on this one, telling his story in over 1000 talks to over 300,000 people. He is now on his final journey around 40+ countries in Africa, Europe, North America, & Asia to bring Rotary Clubs together for the cause of promoting organ donation & the LIFT UP (Life Increasing Funded Transplants for the Underprivileged) Project.

Addressing on his effort, Anil Srivastsa, Founder, Gift of Life Adventure (GOLA) Foundation, said, My journey in organ donation advocacy has been driven by a deep desire to save lives and dispel myths. The global response and the tangible impact on countless lives reaffirm my belief in the power of collective effort and humanitarian responsibility through love and compassion.”

“All my foundation’s activities are geared towards this end through projects involving awareness, advocacy and philanthropy. I am grateful for the support of many individuals and corporate sponsors including Manipal Hospitals, for their continued commitment to the cause,” he further added.

