Manipal Hospitals launches tracheostomy safety module for paediatric patients

June 04, 2022 15:17 IST

The Children’s Airway and Swallowing Centre (CASC) at Manipal Hospitals launched a Paediatric Airway and Tracheostomy Safety (PATS) module.

The PATS module, approved by the World Health Organisation (WHO), is a guide for medical professionals attending to patients with tracheostomy (hole in the windpipe made in the neck).

Defects in the airway can also be caused by life-saving intervention leading to airway obstruction or swallowing disorders. A tracheostomy is a procedure to bypass the airway obstruction. However, maintenance of tracheostomy is burdensome.

According to the hospital, CASC has built an interdisciplinary team to provide specialist services in this area through a model of voluntary work and public-private partnerships.