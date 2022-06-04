Manipal Hospitals launches tracheostomy safety module for paediatric patients
The PATS module, approved by the World Health Organisation (WHO), is a guide for medical professionals attending to patients with tracheostomy (hole in the windpipe made in the neck)
The Children’s Airway and Swallowing Centre (CASC) at Manipal Hospitals launched a Paediatric Airway and Tracheostomy Safety (PATS) module.
Defects in the airway can also be caused by life-saving intervention leading to airway obstruction or swallowing disorders. A tracheostomy is a procedure to bypass the airway obstruction. However, maintenance of tracheostomy is burdensome.
According to the hospital, CASC has built an interdisciplinary team to provide specialist services in this area through a model of voluntary work and public-private partnerships.
