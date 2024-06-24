Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) and Roche Diagnostics India establish Centre of Excellence (CoE)

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) and Roche Diagnostics India Pvt Ltd. have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to create a Centre of Excellence (CoE). This partnership aims to enhance skill development and innovation in the field of diagnostics. The MoU was signed by Dr. Giridhar Kini, Registrar of MAHE, and Dr. Rishubh Gupta, Managing Director - India & Neighbouring Markets, Roche Diagnostics India. This collaboration represents a significant step forward in combining the strengths of both academia and industry to improve healthcare diagnostics.

According to the release, this collaborative effort will focus on developing advanced diagnostic tools and training healthcare professionals to use cutting-edge technologies. The Centre of Excellence will serve as a platform for conducting pioneering research, facilitating workshops, and sharing knowledge to foster a culture of innovation and excellence in diagnostics. By uniting the strengths of both institutions, this partnership aims to drive significant advancements in healthcare, ultimately leading to better patient care and disease management.

Lt. Gen. (Dr.) M.D. Venkatesh, (VSM) Vice Chancellor of MAHE, said, “This partnership will empower clinicians with cutting-edge diagnostic technologies, leading to improved patient care and better disease management.”

He further stated that by fostering a culture of collaboration and knowledge exchange, the MoU will accelerate scientific advancements in diagnostics, resulting in better healthcare outcomes for the community.

