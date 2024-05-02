Mango sales come down in Bengaluru as prices skyrocket

May 02, 2024 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - Bengaluru

The ‘king of fruits’ failed to rule in the markets of Bengaluru this year as reduced production in Karnataka has pushed the prices of mangos north to ₹150 per kg. With a mere 30% production in the State this time, mango sellers are relying on mangoes coming in from other States, especially Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

Elu Maley, a fruit seller from Electronics City, said, “Prices are much higher than last year due to the heat. Mangoes in my store mainly come from Andhra Pradesh and the prices range from ₹160-200 per kg depending on the variety and size of the fruit.” In Madiwala, the prices have reached the same numbers as the sellers list it to be ₹150-160 per kg.

However, the demand has gone down for mangoes due to increased prices, traders reported. Subramanya, a mango seller in Russell Market, said, “The demand for mangos has fallen this season. The sale here is only limited to 40-50% of the usual.”

M.D. Riyaz, another mango seller in the same market, said that his customers preferred other fruits over mangoes, “In my store, only 10% of mangos are being sold. Instead, my customers are more interested in buying apples, oranges, or grapes.”

The traders on Jayamahal Road, where there are around 34 mango selling stalls, also said that the demand was not as great as usual this year. Asif Phasha has been selling mangos for one and half months and supplied from Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. He said, “All different varieties of mangoes are available in good quality, but compared to last year, the supply and sales of mangoes have gone down due to the lack of rainfall. Mangoes are being sold at a high price of ₹200 per kg compared to last year when they were sold at ₹80 per kg.

The Banganapalle variety, which is being sold at ₹100 - 150 per kg, is highly sought after in the market, traders said. Other than that, Mallika variety is being sold at ₹180 per kg, Malgova at ₹200 - 220 per kg, Dasheri at ₹200 per kg and Imam Pasand at ₹250 per kg.

Mango lovers are disappointed. Manasa J., residing in R.T. Nagar said, “Mangoes are very costly this year. I bought mango last year as well and it only cost ₹70-80, but now despite a large number of stalls, the price is really high. None of the stalls have mangoes below ₹100.”

