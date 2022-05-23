Mango mela inaugurated at HOPCOMS IN Bengaluru  

Similar Mango mela at malls in the city which will go on till June 5

The annual Mango and Jackfruit Mela organised by the Horticulture Producer’s Cooperative and Marketing Society (HOPCOMS) was inaugurated on Monday at the HOPCOMS head office near Lalbagh by Munirathna, Minister of Horticulture. The mela will go on at all stalls of HOPCOMS until the end of the season for both fruits.

A total of 13 varieties of mangoes including Badami, Dashahari and Kalapad will be available at discounted rates and around seven varieties of jackfruit will also be sold at the mela, HOPCOMS officials said. “Since many years, keeping in mind the welfare of both farmers and consumers, HOPCOMS has been organising melas for seasonal fruits. While providing a good market for the farmers, the melas will provide top quality produce to the customers,” said a press release by HOPCOMS.

Last week, the Horticulture Department also launched a Mango Mela at malls in the city which will go on till June 5. The department said that information regarding farming practices, grafting, ripening and processing of mangoes will be provided during the mela.

This year, owing to environmental factors like weather, production of mangoes has taken a hit in the state. During the inauguration, the minister urged the public to support mango farmers by buying fruit at the mela.