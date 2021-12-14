Man, woman found dead

A woman and her male friend were found dead on the outskirts of the city on Sunday. They have been identified as Pushpalatha, 25, from Dasegoudanapalya and and Mohan Kumar, 24, from Magadi.

Pushpalatha had separated from her husband and was living with her parents. Mohan who was also married, and worked in a chicken stall, was in a relationship with her. On Sunday, they had an argument, following which Pushpalatha ended her life. Mohan followed suit.

The incident came to light when passersby saw the bodies and alerted the Kudur police.

(Those in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph.: 104 for help.)