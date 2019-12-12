Man with fake passport booked

The Wilson Garden police registered a case against a man from the U.S. who allegedly got an Indian passport illegally after his passport was impounded by the U.S. authorities. Based on a complaint by Avinash Kumar Arya, an officer with the FRRO, the police charged Vinod Devasia, 49, under various sections of Foreigners Act and Passport Act.
Devasia, who has been in the U.S. for many years and has a citizenship, returned to Bengaluru in 2014 after the authorities there filed a case against him for assaulting his son. The authorities even issued a warrant against him in September this year and impounded his passport.
However, Devasia obtained Aadhar and PAN cards through fraudulent means and obtained a valid Indian passport while hiding the fact that he is a U.S. citizen, officials said.
