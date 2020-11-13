Bengaluru

Man who stole ₹30 lakh arrested

The Byadarahalli police on Thursday arrested an employee of a cash management company who was on the run after stealing ₹30 lakh in August this year.

The accused, Vinay Jogi, made off with the money while he was on duty to refill an ATM, and had been absconding since then.

The police, who tracked him down, have recovered ₹25.5 lakh from him. This includes ₹14.5 lakh he had given to his parents and ₹11 lakh, which he used to repay a bank loan.

“The rest of the money he spent,” said the police.

