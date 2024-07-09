Man who stabs friend to death caught within hours in Bengaluru

The Srirampura police arrested a moneylender who allegedly stabbed his friend to death over a financial row early on Tuesday.

Based on information that a man was found dead in a bylane, the police reached there and ascertained the identity of the deceased as Kumaran, 39, a resident of Saibaba Nagar in Srirampura, who ran a canteen in the area.

According to the police, Kumar left home on Monday night with his friend Dayal, a local moneylender. Based on information from Kumaran’s wife, the police picked up Dayal for questioning within three hours of the crime.

A probe revealed that Dayal and Kumaran were friends for the last 15 years and the former had lent ₹50 lakh to Kumaran. Kumaran did not return the money despite Dayal asking him.

In the meantime, Dayal suffered huge losses and had to shut down his business and used to have frequent fights with Kumaran asking him to return the loan.

On Monday, Dayal invited Kumaran for a party and after a couple of drinks, Dayal on the pretext of dropping back Kumaran took him to a bylane in an isolated place and stabbed him to death before fleeing the spot, the police added.