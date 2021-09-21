Man who sexually harassed co-passenger in KSRTC bus arrested

The city police arrested a man who had sexually harassed a co-passenger on a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus recently.

The arrested has been identified as Madhusudhan Reddy, from Ballari district and residing at Vijayanagar in the city. He works at a private firm.

The victim, a student who is also from Ballari and studying in a college in the city, had gone to her parents’ house for Gowri-Ganesha festival and was returning to the city on an overnight KSRTC bus trip. As the bus approached Peenya-Dasarahalli in the city, the accused, Reddy, who had been allegedly staring at the girl for a long time got up, sexually harassed her and got down from the bus at Peenya and ran away.

Based on her complaint, the Bagalagunte Police tracked down the accused using the KSRTC ticket and CCTV footage from the bus stand.