Man who severed palm of another in drunken brawl arrested

ADVERTISEMENT

The police have cracked the case of a man’s left palm being severed in a drunken brawl four days ago and arrested the prime accused, a rowdy-sheeter named Harish, hailing from Laggere.

On the night of October 28, Prajwal, 24, a resident of Moodalapalya, had been to a bar in Nandini Layout with his friends. He had a tiff with Harish and his gang sitting at the adjacent table over a trivial issue. The two gangs were separated by the bar employees and sent out. However, the two gangs continued their fight outside the bar and Harish assaulted Prajwal with lethal weapons, severing his left palm.

The police searched for his severed palm to restitch it. However, a stray dog is suspected to have taken it away and it was not found. The police are now on the lookout for three other associates of Hairsh, also involved in the assault.