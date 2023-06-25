Man who posted gory video of his assault on neighbour arrested

June 25, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Chickballapur district police had to contend with a gory case when they came across a disturbing video of a man slitting the throat of another man and trying to drink his blood. The Kencharlahalli police on Saturday identified and arrested the accused. The victim survived the attack, the police said.

The accused, Vijay, 29, and the victim, Maresh, are both neighbours and work as goods vehicle drivers. Vijay suspected Maresh of having an affair with his wife as he had caught them texting over the phone, police investigation revealed.

On June 19, an enraged Vijay took Maresh to an isolated spot at Siddappalli, under the pretext of some work. Vijay’s brother John Babu also had accompanied them. There he confronted Maresh about the alleged affair, assaulted him, and slit his throat.

As Maresh was writhing in pain on the ground, Vijay tried to drink the blood from his throat, threatening to kill him, and John Babu was recording the video on his phone. After about an hour of torture, John Babu rushed Maresh to a hospital on the condition that he would not disclose the incident to anyone.

However, Vijay uploaded the video of the incident on social media on June 19 with a message that revenge had been taken for the betrayal done to him. The video came to the notice of the police, who in turn tracked down the victim, recorded his statement, and later arrested Vijay and John Babu. They have been booked for attempt to murder, criminal intimidation, and under various sections of the Information Technology Act, 2000.