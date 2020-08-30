Man who lost job during lockdown caught in online cheating scam

Having lost his savings to a conman, he took to cheating eight people

A 28-year-old man who was fired from his job during the COVID-19 lockdown and then lost all his money to a conman took to crime to make some money, only to be arrested. According to the police, he was allegedly cheating online buyers by promising them cars at cheaper than market rates. The police have identified eight instances and believe there could be more victims.

The accused, Manjunath N., a resident of Thataguni village on the outskirts of the city, worked in a flower decorator shop but lost his job. Soon after, he was cheated of ₹5,000 by a conman who promised to sell him a second-hand mobile phone but instead made off with his money. “In desperation, he came up with a plan to approach sellers of cars who had put up listings on an online platform. He would befriend them and ask them for photos and details of the car claiming that he wanted to buy it for his brother,” said a police officer.

Without the knowledge of the owner, he would post the car details on other market platforms at a throwaway price. He allegedly told potential buyers that he was selling the car on behalf of his brother who needed the money desperately. When a buyer showed interest, he took them to the original car owner after taking the money or a down payment. He would then escape leaving the buyer and the car owner confused.

Based on a complaint, the Tilak Nagar police inspector Anil Kumar G.S. tracked down Manjunath and recovered valuables worth ₹9 lakh from him. The police also recovered 15 SIM cards and mobile phones from the accused.

“He procured SIM cards by luring people with the promise of better jobs and using their identity documents,” said Mr. Kumar. “We have detected eight cases so far and suspect that there are more victims.”