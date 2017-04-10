Man who enacted kidnap drama let off with warning

A 21-year-old mechanic who allegedly enacted a kidnap drama to avoid going to work was traced by the Peenya police in Majestic on Sunday.

According to the police, Maruthi, a resident of Sandur in Bellary, was living with his uncle in an area coming under Peenya police station limits. He was working as a mechanic in a factory. Though he was not keen on going to work, his family forced him to continue.

Maruthi decided to enact his own kidnap to avoid this pressure. On Saturday, he pretended to go to the nearby ATM, but later called his uncle and said that he had been abducted by a five-member gang. He even switched off his phone. But, the police managed to nab him near Majestic bus station. He was let off with a warning.