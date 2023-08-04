HamberMenu
Man who assaulted two policemen arrested

August 04, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A man who allegedly assaulted two police personnel from Chamarajpet police station has been arrested. The accused has been identified as Afreed Khan, from Faruqui Nagar, in J.J. Nagar. 

On Wednesday, constables Shivaprasad Danareddy and Vijay Kumar were on night patrol. Around 3 a.m., the duo found Afreed Khan moving around suspiciously near Anantharamaiah Compound and stopped him to check his finger prints to match them with those of any known offender on the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) app. However, this enraged Afreed Khan and he not only verbally abused the constables but also pulled out a lethal weapon hidden in his shirt at the back and attacked the duo. Shivaprasad Danareddy’s thumb was injured in the attack. However, Vijay Kumar held the accused from behind and soon the Hoysala arrived and arrested the accused. 

Afreed Khan was a local rowdy and had been arrested in an assault case and was released on bail only on Tuesday. He was upset that the police had checked him the very next day, police sources said. 

