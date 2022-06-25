Man weighing 240 kg undergoes complex laparoscopic mini-gastric bypass surgery in Bengaluru

The patient shed 21 kg in five days, post surgery

A 26-year-old man from Dubai, weighing 240 kg, underwent a complex laparoscopic mini-gastric bypass surgery at a private hospital in Bengaluru and lost 21 kg in a span of five days post surgery..

Laparoscopic mini-gastric bypass surgery is a minimally invasive procedure that reduces the size of the patient’s stomach. G. Moinoddin, Consultant - Bariatric Laparoscopic Surgeon, at Manipal Hospitals (Millers Road), where the surgery was performed, said the patient, Amit (name changed), was suffering from obesity for the past three years. He gained weight exponentially as a result of consuming a high-calorie diet and following an unhealthy lifestyle.

Weighing 240 kg, the patient had a body mass index (BMI) of 72. He was facing difficulty in breathing while walking and going about his daily work. Various diets and medical treatment did not help.

“In view of his excess weight, the team of doctors took about two hours to successfully perform the surgery,” he said. The patient is expected to lose a further 100 kg in the span of one year, if he follows the recommended diet plan, the doctor added.