Man took to stealing cars to spite police

The South East division police have arrested a notorious inter-State car thief who allegedly chose this line of crime after police in Tamil Nadu falsely slapped a case of vehicle theft against him when they arrested him for blackmail eight years ago.

“He was so angry that he decided to become a car thief. He believed it was the perfect way to get revenge,” said a senior police officer.

Since then, the accused, Parameshwaran, 38, who hails from Madurai, had been operating in Tamil Nadu, Goa and Karnataka. He is named in 40 cases of vehicle theft. “We have recovered 16 cars worth ₹1.7 crore, which he and his associate had stolen from in and around Bengaluru,” said the police.

The police have arrested his associate, Saddam Hussain, a 28-year-old from Chennai. According to the police, both men would steal vehicles parked outside houses.

Parameshwaran was arrested eight years ago for allegedly making videos of women, which he would then use to blackmail them. At that time, he was also accused of stealing a car, which he denied. “He is a high school dropout. His wife is an advocate who would get him out whenever he was arrested,” a senior police officer said.

Modus operandi

The accused would book a room in a lodge and hire a car, which he would use to scout for potential vehicles he could steal. “He would also hire escorts who would accompany him and Hussain when they scouted for vehicles to steal. The intention was to fool the police into thinking that they were a family instead of car thieves,” said the police.

They took the stolen cars to Chennai and sell them them though a third party using forged registration documents. The duo was arrested by a team of the Hulimavu police led by Inspector Chandrappa S.M.