Man stabs wife to death in Chamrajpet 

A 34-year-old woman was stabbed to death by her husband at her residence on August 2 morning. The accused recorded and posted a video on social media owning up to the crime after the murder and threatening his mother-in-law. Chamarajpet police have launched a search to track him down.

The victim, identified as Syed Fasil Fathima, was living with her mother and children after informally separating from her husband, identified as Tabrez Pasha, 40. The wife had applied for divorce in the family court, and the case was underway.

Police said the accused, Tabrez Pasha, had phoned his wife to convince her to reunite with him on Thursday. The wife reportedly refused to go back with him, standing her ground.

Pasha landed up at his in-law’s house on Friday morning. He spoke to his two children before they left for school. He later tried convincing his wife to reunite with him, and when she did not agree to his repeated requests, he allegedly took out a knife from his pocket that he had been carrying and stabbed her multiple times. He then recorded a video threatening his mother-in-law of a similar fate if she filed a complaint against him.