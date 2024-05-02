Man stabs wife to death in Bengaluru’s Koramangala

May 02, 2024 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - Bengaluru

A 28-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed to death by her husband over a domestic row on the busy Koramangala 6th block road in broad daylight.

The deceased, identified as Indu, 28, a resident of Srinivagilu, was staying at her mother’s house in Venkatapura. She was working as a salesgirl in a retail grocery chain in Koramangala. The accused, identified as Michael Francis, was a car spray painter and is presently on the run.

According to the police, Francis and Indu were married for 12 years and had two children. Francis being an alcoholic used to have frequent fights with Indu suspecting her fidelity. Unable to bear the harassment, Indu moved to her parents’ house along with her children six months ago.

The accused used to visit her workplace and fight with her, creating a ruckus. The victim had even approached the Koramangala police on Wednesday, May 1, requesting them to call her husband and warn him not to bother her at her workplace.

Francis did not attend to the phone calls from the police. On Thursday, May 2, she reportedly approached the police, following which the police called Francis and asked him to visit the station regarding his wife’s complaint. He reportedly informed the police that he would appear after 5 p.m. after work.

Indu was returning to work from the station around 3:15 p.m. when Francis allegedly waylaid her, stabbed her on the back, neck, and both hands multiple times, and escaped. Indu was talking to her mother, Sujatha, over the phone at the time of the incident. Sensing danger, Sujatha immediately called the police helpline 112. The Hoysala police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured Indu to St. John’s Hospital, where the doctors, upon examining her, declared her brought dead.

The police have registered a case of murder against Francis and efforts are on to track him down.

