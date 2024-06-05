GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man stabs software engineer son to death during domestic row

Published - June 05, 2024 09:17 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Yeshwanth

Yeshwanth | Photo Credit:

A 23-year-old software engineer was stabbed to death allegedly by his father during a domestic row at his residence at Jaraganahalli in Puttenahalli police station limits on Wednesday.

The deceased, identified as Yeshwanth, was working in a private IT firm at Sarjapur and was living with his parents, younger sister, and a bedridden grandmother.

According to the police, the accused, Basavaraj, a goods vehicle driver, used to have frequent fights with his wife and the couple had a heated argument on Wednesday morning as well.

In the melee, Basavaraj allegedly picked up a kitchen knife and threatened his wife, Bhagyalakshmi, that he would stab her. Yeshwanth, who was getting ready for work, intervened and shouted at his father for creating a nuisance every day.

In a fit of rage, Basavaraj allegedly stabbed Yeshwanth in his chest and later rushed his profusely bleeding son to a nearby hospital where the doctor declared him as brought dead.

Based on the medico-legal report, the Puttenahalli police arrived at the hospital, arrested Basavaraj, and later recovered the knife used to commit the alleged offence.

The police said they would question Basavaraj to ascertain the exact reason behind the murder.

