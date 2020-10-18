Bengaluru

Man stabs pedestrians in Cottonpet; one dead, five injured

Tension gripped Cottonpet area on Sunday when a man armed with a knife attacked morning walkers and pedestrians, killing one person and injuring five others. According to the police, the man, later identified as Ganesh, walked for two km around Anjanappa Garden, Bakshi garden and Balekai mandi and stabbed people without any provocation.

Panicked residents alerted the police, following which a patrolling team rushed to the spot, pinned down Ganesh and recovered the weapon. “He lives in Cottonpet area near Anjanappa Garden and works as a loader in Balekia mandi. He went to a local butcher’s shop to steal the knife,” said a police officer.

The injured were taken to hospitals, but one of the victims, Mari, 30, succumbed to the knife wounds. “We are yet to ascertain the reason behind the attack. Ganesh’s family claims he is mentally unstable. We are waiting for the medical reports,” said a senior police officer.

