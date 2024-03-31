Man stabs his female friend to death over a trivial row in Bengaluru

March 31, 2024 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - Bengaluru

A 42-year-old woman was killed by her male friend at Shalini Grounds in Jayanagar on Saturday evening. The deceased has been identified as Farida Khanum from Kolkata and living in a lodge in J.P. Nagar.

The police arrested Girish, 32, a private firm employee and a resident of 6th block charging him with murder.

An initial probe revealed that the duo was in a relationship. Farida was working in a spa and Girish was not happy with the nature of her job. He was forcing her to quit her job and the duo used to fight over the issue, as Farida was not keen on quitting, said the police.

On Saturday too the duo had a heated argument over the same issue following which Girish allegedly slit her throat with a knife, the police said.

The police suspect that because Girish carried the knife it indicated that it was a pre-meditated murder and are questioning the accused to ascertain the motive.

Some passers-by noticed Farida in a pool of blood and rushed her to a nearby hospital where she was declared dead. The Jayanagar police rushed to the spot and conducted a spot inspection before arresting the accused for further investigation.