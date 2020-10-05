Man stabbed to death in road rage

A 24-year-old man riding a motorcycle was allegedly killed by two armed men when he accidentally bumped into their bike on Kaggadasapura main road late on Saturday night. The deceased, Arun, was a resident of Vigyannagar, and worked in a cafe prior to the lockdown. “After the pandemic hit, he lost his job and was unable to find employment,” said a police officer. He had gone to meet his friends in Vibhutipura and was returning home at night. “On the way back, his bike bumped into another motorcycle that was coming in the opposite direction. The two men on the motorcycle got into an argument with him and in a fit of rage, attacked Arun with lethal weapons,” said the police.

Efforts are on to track down the assailants.