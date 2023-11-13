ADVERTISEMENT

Man, son killed in accident with KSRTC bus 

November 13, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A man and his son were killed in an accident when a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus rammed their bike on the Lake Bund road of Ramammana Kere in Thittamaranahalli, Channapatna. 

The deceased have been identified as Siddappa, 65, and his son, Arun, 23. According to the police, they were coming from Thittamaranahalli to Channapatna. Arun was driving the bike.

According to the police, the driver of thspeeding bus lost control, rammed the bike from behind and came to a halt after further crashing into the fence of the lake. But for the fence, the bus could have fallen into the lake. Siddappa and Arun sustained severe injuries in the accident and both of them were killed on the spot.

The police have seized the bus and arrested the driver. Police sources said that the driver claimed that the bus developed a technical glitch in its steering and he lost control.

The bus will be examined by experts and any technical glitches will be confirmed during the investigation, the officer said.

